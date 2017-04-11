Men’s Golf Wins at New York University Invitational

CAM CHOTTINER ’20 STAFF WRITER

This weekend, the Trinity Bantams Mens Golf team traveled to compete in the NYU Invitational. The Bantams went to Forest Hills Field Club in Bloomfield, New Jersey. There they competed in an 11 team tournament featuring NESCAC rival, Williams College. The Bantams took down Williams, along with the rest of the field, for the team’s first victory of the young spring season. The Bantams shot a team score of 314 on day one, putting them 2 shots off the lead held at the halfway point of the event by Farmingdale State. In the first round, Will Rosenfield ’19 led the Bantams with a score of 75 in extremely tough and windy conditions. Rosenfield was followed by captain Cam O’Connell ‘17 with a 77, Jack Junge ’19 and Nate Choukas ’18 at 81, followed by Taylor Kay-Green ‘19. Joe Ladd ’19, playing as an individual, shot 87 in round one. The team saw great improvement in round two, shooting a team score of 304, this time led by Taylor Kay-Green with a phenomenal bounce-back round, and Nate Choukas with scores of 73. They were followed by Rosenfield at 77, June and O’Connell at 81, and Ladd at 80 as an individual. After a long winter with practices just starting back up this past week, the team is still shaking off a bit of rust, but its always nice to get an early season win in the books. When asked what the win meant to the team, Jack Junge said, “it gives us a lot of confidence moving forward. There were a lot of good teams in the tournament, and being able to beat them proves to us that we can compete to win a NESCAC title in a few weeks.” To go along with the fun of winning the golf tournament, for some reason or another, there was a petting zoo beside the putting green at the golf course. Joe Ladd, one of the many great personalities on the team said, “it was awesome! I made friends with the llama… or it may have been an alpaca.” Either way, the team came out with the ever important win, while Joe made friends with some sort of exotic petting zoo animal. The Bantams have Easter weekend off, and then return to action the following weekend at Taconic Golf Club to play in the Williams College Spring Invitational.