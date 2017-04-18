Men’s Tennis Rebounds Against Conn. College

Trinity men’s tennis fell to Brandeis University on April 8, but doubles duo Jagger Riefler ’17 and Kyle Scheffers ’18 pulled out a win, taking the set 8-4 against their opponents. Scheffers also won his singles match, by scores of 6-2 and 6-4. The next day, the Bantams had a chance to redeem themselves, but came up short against the Bates Bobcats. Again, Riefler battled hard, bringing his opponent to a third set, but was beaten 4-10. Also taking his opponent to a third set was Chris Caskin ’19. He too fell 3-10, as it proved to be a tough day for the Bantams.

Saturday, Apr. 15, the Bantams came back in triumphant fashion. After dropping two matches from the previous weekend, the Bantams assumed home court advantage and defeated the Connecticut College Camels 6-3 at the Assaiante Center. The dynamic duo of tri-captain William Boyd ’17 and Rex Glickman ’18 came out on top against their doubles opponents, winning their match 8-5. Glickman also contributed in the singles matches, with a 6-3, 6-3 victory against his opponent. Other Bantams chalking up singles victories were Scheffers, Riefler, Phillip Winser ’17, and Rutendo Matingo ’17. After falling behind early, Matingo showed considerable grit, as he fought back to ultimately edge out his opponent in the third set 6-4. The win against the Camels improves Trinity to 5-6 overall and 1-3 in the NESCAC, while snapping a three-match losing streak.