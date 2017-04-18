Men’s Track & Field Takes 9th Place at Conn. College

The Trinity College Men’s Track and Field team competed at the Silfen Track and Field Invitational on the campus of Connecticut College this past weekend. The Bantams were barely edged out by Wesleyan University. While Connecticut College led all NESCAC competing teams with a 5th place finish. Franklin Pierce took home 1st place honors with a dominating 181 points. Ultimately, the Bantams finished in 9th place in a 17-team field.

Top performers for Trinity were Ben Feloa ’19, Luke Mayer ’19, Jack Boucher ’18, Corey Jean-Jacques ’19, and Daniel Hughes ’18. The two best Bantam performances of the day saw Trinity runners come agonizingly close to first-place finishes. Ben Feola finished in second place in the 400 meter run with a time of 49.85, garnering 8 points for Trinity and finishing just 1 second behind the top runner from Brandeis. The second runner-up performance for Trinity came from Luke Mayer in the 110-meter hurdles. In a photo-finish, Mayer, with a time of 15.80 seconds, finished just 0.10 seconds behind the 1st place runner from Franklin Pierce. Mayer continued the meet with his 5th place finish in the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 57.99, earning four points for the Bantams and finishing just three seconds behind the 1st place runner.