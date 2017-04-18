Women’s Rowing Falls to Hamilton, RIT, Beats William Smith

The Women’s Rowing Team lined up in Rome, New York this weekend for a series of races against Hamilton College, Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), and Hobart and William Smith Colleges.

The second varsity eight (2V8+) raced first against Hamilton. The boat was coxed by Caitlin Southwick ’20. From bow to stern the boat’s lineup was Erin Gannon ’19, Denicia Peterson ’17, Vanessa Jones ’19, Lizzie Smith ’20, Alley Smicka ’20, Alexis Zanger ’19, Hillary Vossler ’17, and Lisa Hovhannesian ’17. For the first 1,000 meters of the race, Trinity held on to Hamilton, with contact between their bow and Hamilton’s stern, but was ultimately walked away from in the second half of the race.

The first varsity eight (1V8+) raced second againt Hamilton. The boat was coxed by Talia La Schiazza ’19. From bow to stern the boat’s lineup was Clare Knowlton ’17, Brigitte Vossler ’20, Molly McGonigle ’19, Claudia Garrote ’18, Deane Pless ’17, Sarah Beckmann ’18, Kirsten Thiim ’20, and Toni Bowden ’18. Hamilton took the lead quickly in the race, getting distance from Trinity early in the first half. Trinity made up some of the gap in the final 500 meters, but were unable to overtake Hamilton.

The novice four (N4+) raced next against William Smith. The boat was coxed by Abigail McNulty ’20. From stern to bow the boat’s lineup was Sarah Thomas ’20, Emily McLeod ’19, Nadine Lee ’20, and Petrea Manello ’20. The Bantams took an early lead on William Smith, but the race stayed competitive through the 1,000-meter mark. Ultimately, Trinity was able to walk away and came out victorious.