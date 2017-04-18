Women’s Track & Field Places 2nd at Conn. College

NATE CHOUKAS ’18 SPORTS EDITOR

This past weekend, Women’s Track & Field travelled to New London to participate in the Connecticut College Invitational. Thanks to stellar performances in a variety of events, the Bantams finished second overall in a 17-team field. Trinity finished the event with 90 total points, only to be outdone by the hosting Camels, who posted an impressive 107.5 points.

The Bantams saw great performances from Katie Marlow-Benedict ’20, who paced the field in both the 100 and 200 meter dashes, with times of 12.51 and 27.13, respectively. In the 100 meter dash, captain Katie Tonyai ’17, finished just three tenths of a second behind. Marlow-Benedict and Tonyai would team up, along with Morgan Hallow ’20 and Allie Bieling ’19, to win the 4×100 team relay event. The squad finished with a time of 50.66, edging out RIC by less than a second. Anna Barnes ’19 also claimed the top spot in the 1500 meter run, with an impressive time of 4:40.62.