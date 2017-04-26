Trinity Champions Honored at Hartford Yard Goats Game

NATE CHOUKAS ’18 SPORTS EDITOR

Thursday night, Trinity’s NESCAC Championship teams were honored at Dunkin Donuts Park, as the Hartford Yard Goats defeated the Harrisburg Senators, picking up their first win in the new stadium. The highly anticipated home win is the first for a Hartford based professional baseball team since 1952. Hartford now has an overall record of 4-9, while Harrisburg sits at 7-6. Receiving honors prior to the game were Trinity’s Football, Men’s Ice Hockey, and both Men’s and Women’s Squash teams. After teams were recognized, the head coaches all got to throw ceremonial first pitches, sending the game underway.

The game itself was a low scoring affair, as the Yard Goats shut out the Senators 1-0. Starting pitcher Yency Almonte, a young prospect for the parent Colorado Rockies, had a phenomenal outing. Almonte pitched 7 innings, striking out 10 batters, and allowed only 4 hits to pick up the win. Harrisburg’s Erick Fedde provided the Senators with solid pitching, but they were unable to produce any offense all night. The Goats scored their only run off a triple in the bottom of the fourth inning by Josh Fuentes, who drove home center fielder Omar Carrizales. The Goats held on for the next five innings to secure the win.

I had a chance to speak with Trinity’s Quarterback Coach Geoff Rhatican about the event, who remarked, “It was a great night. The Hartford Yard Goats treated the Trinity staff really well. It’s a beautiful stadium, and we’re excited to have a professional team so closely tied to Trinity back in Hartford.” Matt Greason, the Men’s Ice Hockey Coach threw one of the opening pitches. Although the pitch drifted a little high and inside, it was clear that he felt more comfortable than 2 years prior, when he threw a miserable ground ball at Fenway Park. Still, Greason enjoyed the ceremony and game, commenting, “It was nice to represent the college as a champion in front of the great people of Hartford. The Yard Goats and Dunkin Donut stadium are great additions to our city and it will be nice for our current and future students to support this local team.”