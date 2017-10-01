Review: Knox Fortune’s “Paradise”

Electra Walker ’19

Contributing Writer

The first time I heard rising Chicago-native singer and producer, Knox Fortune, it was on Chance the Rapper’s third mixtape, Coloring Book, on the Billboard hit, All Night. In Knox Fortune’s debut album, Paradise, released Sept. 22, the artist invents his unique musical identity. Paradise is a rhythmic album, simple yet energizing enough for the final days of September.

Paradise is truly an album where one song effortlessly transitions to the next, accompanied by an uptempo beat that eases us in and then pushes the listener back out. The overlap of smooth electronic sounds and the old school tingle of classic rock makes it a hit. The album kicks off with, “No Dancing,” an upbeat song with a tune perfect for getting up on your feet. It is accompanied by a swift electronic bass. The song melts into “Lil Thing,” a love ballad with the same smooth electronic bass, synths, and vocals that speak of love and lust. Moving in a different direction, Knox Fortune introduces elements of funk on “24 Hours.”

In the album, Knox Fortune leads us through his day, carefully guiding the listener with sonic phases and an industrial voice in “Help Myself,” about the early morning yawn and starting the day. The artist then drives the listener into a tunnel of sounds and voices on the next song “Stars”, which brings the album deep into outer space. Next comes “I Don’t Wanna Talk About It,” and the album continues into its evening phase with the acoustic sounds of “Keep You Close.”

The final song on the artist’s debut album titled “Spill,” brings you deep into a late summer night, with a dreamy sequence of instrumentals and rhythmic vocals. In this song, it is clear the artist is learning to let go. You can hear how Knox has composed his album, focusing on astral vocals and an uplifting yet satisfying sound. It would be perfect for Sunday afternoon study music in the library.