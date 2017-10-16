Aronofsky’s “Mother” Is a Puzzle

AMANDA LAFFERTY ’21

STAFF WRITER

One of the more controversial films to come out this year, mother! has become the center of debate

for a multitude of reasons. Director and writer Darren Aronofsky is no amateur at receiving opposing discourses about his films, from critics and the general population alike. Looking back at his 2000 film Requiem for a Dream, Aronofsky received criticisms over the disturbing content of the movie, most notably from the rating con

sensus of the MPAA (Motion Picture Association of America). According to Eugene Hernandez and Anthony Kaufman at IndieWire, the MPAA gave the film an NC-17 rating due to graphic sexual content. This lead to Aronofsky’s choice to release the film as “unrated” so he could keep his artistic integrity and leave intact the controversial scenes. Mother!’s critics have based their grievances on the loftiness of the plot, allusions to Christianity, and