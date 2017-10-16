Bantams Stomp Mules in Football Season Opener

MADISON VAUGHN ’21 CONTRIBUTING WRITER

The afternoon of September 16 was sweltering hot, but the stands were packed as Trinity and Colby met on Jessee/ Miller Field for the first contest of their 2017 seasons. Although just the first of a nine game season, Trinity had an opportunity to keep alive its winning streak dating back to 2015.

The Bantams took home the victory over the Mules 35-0 in what proved to be a lopsided NESCAC tilt. With this win, they were able to keep several streaks intact: 10th win in a row, 11th victory over Colby, 23rd season opening win, and 19th season opening win in a row on their home turf, Jessee/Miller Field.

Running back Max Chipouras (’19) led the Bantams to victory by rushing 131 yards and completing two touchdowns. After a scoreless first quarter, Trinity dominated, scoring three touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 21-0 lead. Tri-captain and quarterback Sonny Puzzo (’18) connected for a thirty yard completion to wide receiver John Spears (’19), putting the Bantams deep into Mule territory. From there, Chipouras brought in the first touchdown of the game.

The Bantams came out firing in the third quarter as Chipouras ran for 82 yards on the first play. A few minutes later safety Samier Madden (’19) intercepted a Colby pass near midfield, providing the defensive spark for another fruitful Bantam drive. The home team hot streak continued when tight end Matt Hirshman (’18) earned his first career touchdown with 7:20 left on the clock.

Trinity entered the final quarter with a thirty five point lead and kept the Mules in check the rest of the way. When it was all said and done, the Bantam offense had garnered 478 total yards, compared to just 220 for the Mules. The Trinity defense was tenacious when it mattered most, holding Colby to a single third-down conversion in 15 tries. Chipouras average 8.7 yards per carry to reach the 131 yards on 15 rushes, first-year, Colin Beaulieu, added 51 rushing yards on six carries. Koby Schofer (’20) led all receivers with 112 yards on seven catches, and Hirshman added five catches for 58 yards.

The Bantam defense provided a stellar contribution as well. Linebackers Shane Libby (’19) and Sean Smerczynski (’19) had five tackles each and Libby added a sack. Corey Jean-Jacques (’19) and James Christiano (’21) made five tackles each as well. Defensive back Matt Patry (’20) added one tackle for a loss and broke up two passes.

Although predicted to win, the Bantam football team still had a spectacular day this past Saturday, a fitting and dominant start for what hopes to be another NESCAC championship season. Trinity travels to Lewiston, Maine next Saturday to square off against the Bates College Bobcats.