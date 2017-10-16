Bants Destroy Bobcats 51-0 on the Road

NATE CHOUKAS ’18 SPORTS EDITOR

Following their Week 1 stomping of the Colby Mules, the Trinity College Football Bantams travelled to Lewiston, Maine to face the Bates Bobcats this Saturday. Trinity picked up right where they left off, dusting the hosting Bobcats 51-0 for their second blowout victory of the young season. Throughout the contest, Trinity dominated both sides of the ball, displaying how strong the defending NESCAC champions seem to be. The Bantams were led by quarterback and captain Sonny Puzzo ’18, who picked apart the Bates secondary in the first half. Puzzo spread the ball effectively, hitting 4 different Bantams for touchdowns, as he threw for 192 yards and 4 scores on the day.

Trinity began the onslaught in the first quarter, when Dominique Seagears ’18 returned an interception 13 yards for a touchdown. Bates gave the ball back quickly after going three and out. Am impressive 51-yard punt return by John Spears ’19 set up running back Max Chipouras ’19, who took a 16-yard run to pay dirt. The Bantam defense would continue to stop Bates possession after possession, setting up 2 touchdown tosses from Puzzo – one to fullback Clifford David ’18, and another to freshman Jonathan Girard ’21. Both scores marked first career touchdowns for David and Girard, as the Bantams closed out a superb first quarter 31-0.

In the second quarter, Bates battled hard on defense, keeping Trinity out of the end zone for much of the period. With 5:53 remaining in the half, Puzzo found running back Joe Samuelman ’20 on a 31-yard pass into the endzone. Next possession, Puzzo found the endzone again, this time connecting with first year wideout Dakota Foster ’21. Foster’s first touchdown as a Bantam sent Trinity into halftime with a commanding 45-0 lead.

The second half was played at a slower pace, with the only score coming late when Brad Whitman ’19, who took over for Puzzo, connected with Matt LaPorta ’19 for a 9-yard touchdown, making the score 51-0. The touchdown toss to LaPorta marked the seventh Bantam to score a touchdown, a testament to the depth of this team. The defense held strong all day, with 13 players contributing with multiple tackles. Seniors Dago Picon-Roura ’18 and Brandon Blaise ’18 made 7 and 5 tackles, respectively, while first years Matt McCarthy ‘21 and Xavier Francis made 7 and 6.

The Bantams return to Hartford this Saturday, September 30 to face the Williams College Ephs. Trinity will look to extend its 11 game winning streak carrying back to last season, as they vie for another NESCAC Championship in 2017. Come get loud in the student section and show your support for the Bants!