Field Hockey Rolling, Wins Third Straight Game

TAYLOR KAY-GREEN ’19 CONTRIBUTING WRITER

This weekend, Trinity Women’s field hockey took home their third straight victory. Trinity bested University of New England 4-3. The match was close right from the beginning with 5 goals scored in the first half. Kendall Brown (’21), and Nicole Quinlan (’20) scored the first two goals for the Bantams, however University of New England outlasted Trinity with 3 goals in the half. During the second half, Trinity’s defense, along with Goalie Lori Berger (’18), played amazingly well, hammering down on University of New England’s attackers and shutting them out for the half. Inspired by this defensive effort, Kendall Brown scored her second goal of the game late in the half to tie it up, certainly an impressive accomplishment for a first-year. Chandler Solimine (’19) then provided a thrilling goal in the final seconds of the game, securing victory for the Bantams.

To this point it has been a tough season for Trinity women’s field Hockey, as they started their season with just one victory among a streak of losses. However, they fought back, and with this win move to a 4-4 record for the year. The next two matches for trinity will be at home; this Wednesday at 6 PM they will face Keene State and then on Saturday at 11 AM they will face in conference rival Bowdoin.