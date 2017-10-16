J.P. Morgan’s Gift In Spotlight at Wadsworth Atheneum

Through Dec. 31, the Wadsworth Atheneum is displaying “Mind of the Collector,” an exhibition honoring John Pierpont Morgan. Morgan was a major benefactor to both the city of Hartford and the Atheneum, having donated over 1,400 works of art from his personal collection. The show attempts to give a snapshot of Morgan’s vast and varied collection, and illustrate his motivations as an art lover.

Morgan was born into a prominent Hartford family. His father worked in the financial sector, and hoped for his son to follow his career path. John Pierpont did become a banker, but not before receiving a degree in art history from the University of Gottingen.

After attending school in Europe, Morgan began work in the financial sector. He gained nationwide acclaim for saving the United States economy by bailing out the banks during the 1895 financial crisis and the Panic of 1907. Despite being most famous for his role as a Gilded Age banker, Morgan’s true passion was for art. As soon as he amassed his fortune, he began to spend it on just about every type of art. After the death of his father, Morgan became even more intensely focused on collecting, using his inheritance to buy whatever he could. According to Morgan’s biographer, Jean Strouse, he spent more than 60 million dollars on art (equivalent to roughly 900 million today) on his personal collection.

Morgan wanted his art collection to be put to public use. His final will and testament reads, “It has been my intention to render them [his works of art] permanently available for the instruction and pleasure of the American people.” Thanks to Morgan’s generosity, the Wadsworth is home to several of his inter- national pieces, and was able to put on an exhibition honoring his love of art.