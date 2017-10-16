Men’s Soccer Drops Two, Women’s Soccer Wins

JOSEPH LADD ’19 STAFF WRITER

Men’s soccer suffered two losses this past week, the first being a close match against out-of-conference opponent Endicott College last Wednesday. In fact, it was the Bantams’ first out of conference loss since 2011. Trinity kept close during the first half, allowing only one Endicott goal, but fell behind 2-0 into the first minute of the second half. Despite the momentary deficit, Trinity kept pace for most of the second half. In the 79th minute, Bantam back Henry Belt (’21) helped senior tri-captain Cody Savonen (’18) score into an empty net to put the Bantams on the board to make it 2-1. Also assisting on the play was Trinity back Chris Monnes (’21). Despite the loss, Trinity outshot Endicott 16-14, after a 9-4 deficit in the first half, and took five of the game’s six corner kicks in the second half. Tri-captain goalkeeper Mateo Zabala (’18) finished with six saves.

This past Sunday, the Bantams suffered a loss to in-conference opponent Colby College, 2-0. Cody Savonen (’18) recorded the lone Bantam shot on goal. Goalkeeper Mateo Zabala blocked three shots in the game, despite suffering the loss. The Bantams outshot the Mules 9-8 and had an 8-6 margin in corner kicks. Colby managed to convert two opportunities in the first half to emerge with a victory. Men’s soccer fell to 1-5, with four of the loss being against conference match-ups. The Bantams will take the field against state rivals Connecticut College on Tuesday, hoping to defeat the Camels on their home turf.

Women’s soccer came out of last week with a tie and a victory. In their first match-up against out of conference opponent Emerson College, Trinity nearly broke through with a goal in the 62nd minute when Amelia Kroschwitz (’21) almost scored on a shot just outside the left post. Another opportunity came in the 75th minute when back Rhone O’Hara’s (’20) free kick soared just above the crossbar and the outstretched hands of the Emerson goalkeeper. There was no shortage of chances for the Bantams during regulation as they outshot Emerson 14-2. In both 10-minute overtimes, the Bantams took two close shots on goal but failed to convert. Forward Samantha March (’21) was all over the field for the Bantams, recording a game-high six shots on net. In the second overtime, the Bantams could not capitalize on two corner kick opportunities, ultimately settling for a 0-0 tie.

The Bantams got their first conference victory against Colby College this past Saturday. Tricia Pollock (’20) scored what was ultimately the game-winning goal 40 seconds into the second half to defeat the Mules 1-0. Trinity outshot the Mules 10-5 and earned seven corner kicks in the game, compared to just one by their opponents. Tri-captain goalie Julia Pitino (’18) earned her second shutout in a row, a great sign of success to come for the veteran team leader. The Bantams nearly took the lead in the first half when they earned a penalty kick during the 37th minute, but the Mules stopped Alexa Barbaresi’s (’18) shot. Pollock’s goal came within the first minute of the second half when Samantha March sent a cross from the right side to Pollock who converted with a decisive goal. Trinity’s defense, led by the trio of Alexa Barbaresi, tri-captain Sarah Connors (’18) and Kelly Lucas (’20), held Colby to just two shots on net the entire game. With this win, Trinity women’s soccer improves to 2-4-1.