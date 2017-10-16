Strong Start for Bantam XC

JOSEPH LADD ’19 STAFF WRITER

The Trinity Bantams cross-country program opened Fall 2017 with first place finishes at the Trinity Invitational two weeks ago. Both the men and women’s teams raced to the finish line ahead of 11 other schools, marking both teams’ first wins of the season.

Captain Briana Daley (’18) finished third overall with a time of 19:51 in the 5K. Daley, along with co-captain Hannah Ells (’18), Anna Barnes (’19), Grace Harrison (’20) and Samantha Feenstra (’20), all finished inside the top ten, bringing the Bantams to a 36-point victory over second-place Cost Guard Academy Bears. On the men’s side, Joe Ruggiero (’19) Zachary Joachim (’19), and Stephen Tyler (’21) finished second, third, and fourth, respectively, to lead the Bantams to an impressive victory. The Bantams solidified their first-place finish with a dominating 256-point lead ahead of second-place Coast Guard Finishers.

This past weekend, both Bantam teams traveled to North Dartmouth, Massachusetts for the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth Invitational. The women’s team fared well, placing 2nd out of 40 teams. Again, Daley led the Bantams. The Trinity captain ran 5,000 meters in 18:37, finishing only 43 seconds behind Abby Shafer of New England College. Harrison and Feenstra finished 11th and 14th, respectively, while Barnes finished 17th. The Bantams edged the third-place Brandeis University Judges by 34 points. In the same event, the men’s team finished 10th overall. Ruggiero was the first Bantam to cross the finish line, marking a 25th place individual finish. The Bantams totaled 274 points.

Next weekend, the Trinity XC teams will travel to Lehigh, Pennsylvania, hoping to build on their initial success in the Paul Short Run. Next time you see our Bantam runners practicing around campus, be sure to wish them luck!