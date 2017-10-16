Volleyball Rebounds Against Maine Maritime, Mt. St. Mary

CAM CHOTTINER ’20 STAFF WRITER
Trinity’s volleyball team has gotten off to a fluctuating start during the 2017 season, but looked to right the ship with three matchups this weekend. The Bantams first faced off against Amherst on Friday, then had a doubleheader on Saturday against Maine Mari- time Academy and Mt. St. Mary College.
On Friday night, the Ban- tams were matched up against a formidable opponent in the Amherst College Mammoths, who carried a 6-3 record into Hartford. The Bantams got off to a slow start against Amherst, going down 22-11 in the first set, before closing it out 25-15. In the second set, it was the Bantams jumping out to a 16-12 lead before forcing Amherst to use a timeout to slow the pace of the game. Unfortunately for Trinity, the timeout proved useful to the Mammoth squad as they went on a strong run, winning the set 25-21. The third set proved much like the first, as the Mammoths went on multiple strong runs, leading to a 25-15 victory, where the Bantams were closed out in straight sets. Hanna Engstrom (’19) led the Bantams in kills with eight, while co-captain Rachel Underwood (’19) led in digs with 14.
The Bantams looked to reverse their fortunes on Saturday, and get back to .500 on the season. In the first game of the doubleheader, Trinity welcomed Maine Maritime to the Oosting Gymnasium. In this non-conference action, the Bantams were ring on all cylinders, winning both the first and second sets by a score of 25-20, before closing out the Maine Maritime squad by a 25-19 scoreline in the third set to win the game in straight sets. The Bantams were led in kills by Rachel Underwood with 14.
In the second leg of the Saturday double header, the Bantams matched up against Mt. St. Mary, attempting to build on a strong morning performance. Trinity was clearly the stronger of the two teams, as the Bantams won the game in straight sets 25-16, 25-19, 25-14. Three Bantams: Rachel Underwood (‘19), Colette Scheffers (’20), and Wyllie Boughton (’20) led the team in kills with 7 each. The Bantams are back in action on Tuesday, and have a busy weekend away from home with two NESCAC clashes against Wesleyan and Connecticut College on Saturday.