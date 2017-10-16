Volleyball Rebounds Against Maine Maritime, Mt. St. Mary

Trinity’s volleyball team has gotten off to a fluctuating start during the 2017 season, but looked to right the ship with three matchups this weekend. The Bantams first faced off against Amherst on Friday, then had a doubleheader on Saturday against Maine Mari- time Academy and Mt. St. Mary College.

On Friday night, the Ban- tams were matched up against a formidable opponent in the Amherst College Mammoths, who carried a 6-3 record into Hartford. The Bantams got off to a slow start against Amherst, going down 22-11 in the first set, before closing it out 25-15. In the second set, it was the Bantams jumping out to a 16-12 lead before forcing Amherst to use a timeout to slow the pace of the game. Unfortunately for Trinity, the timeout proved useful to the Mammoth squad as they went on a strong run, winning the set 25-21. The third set proved much like the first, as the Mammoths went on multiple strong runs, leading to a 25-15 victory, where the Bantams were closed out in straight sets. Hanna Engstrom (’19) led the Bantams in kills with eight, while co-captain Rachel Underwood (’19) led in digs with 14.