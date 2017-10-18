A Recap of the Greek Life Organizations on Campus

MADISON VAUGHN ’21

CONTRIBUTING WRITER

Trinity College is home to seven fraternities, five sororities, and two co-educational organizations. About 20% of the campus makes up Trinity’s Greek organizations with 450+ members. This fall, 141 students signed up for rush, which is much larger than the usual 90.

Alpha Chi Omega (AXO)

This sorority is new to Trinity’s campus this year. Alpha Chi Omega absorbed Order of the Elms so they could become a nationally recognized organization. AXO will house about fifty women, and their philanthropy focuses on spreading domestic violence awareness.

Alpha Chi Rho (CROW)

Founded by Trinity College in 1895, this is one of the older fraternities on Trinity’s campus. The members of this fraternity are commonly referred to as “crows.”

Alpha Delta Phi (AD)

Originally known as Phi Kappa Society, the name changed to Alpha Delta Phi in 1877. Located next to Vernon Social, this is the second oldest fraternity on campus. When AD first came to Trinity’s campus, the college was known by its former name, Washington College.

Alpha Epsilon Phi (AEPi)

AEPi was founded about two years ago as a fraternity for Jewish men. Not everyone joining the organization must be Jewish, but they must understand and appreciate the culture of the organization.

Cleo Society of AX (CLEO)

Located on Vernon Street, CLEO is one of the co-ed organizations on campus, often referred to as “the siblinghood.” Until the early 1990s, they were Delta Kappa Epsilon, but changed to CLEO in order to allow female members after DKE insisted that they remain male-only.

IVY Society (IVY)

This is another local sorority located on Allen Place, which was founded in 1995. Ivy is, “dedicated to building lasting friendship, developing strong social and academic personalities, and most importantly, forming well-rounded women.”

Kappa Kappa Gamma (KKG)

Founded in 1982, this organization is a national women’s fraternity. The organization is located on Allen Place. The girls of Kappa Kappa Gamma strive to promote childhood literacy.

Kappa Sigma (KAPPA SIG)

Founded more recently in 2012, this fraternity recently moved into a house on Allen Place. Kappa Sigma’s involved with the Fisher House Foundation, an organization committed to helping military families.

Latino America Unida, Lambda Alpha Upsilon, Inc (LAU)

This fraternity came to Trinity’s campus just last year as the first Latino-oriented Greek letter organization on campus. The founding fathers of the national organization represented a variety of ethnic backgrounds, demonstrating the diversity of the Latin American community.

Pi Kappa Alpha (PIKE)

Located on Vernon Street, in the former Mayor of Hartford’s house, this is one of Trinity’s fraternities. PIKE is dedicated to scholastic excellence, leadership opportunities, athletic competition, service to the community success beyond the undergraduate years, and lifetime friendships.

Psi Upsilon (Psi U)

Known on the campus as “the yellow house with the pillars,” this is another one of Trinity’s fraternities. Psi U members, “aspire to moral, intellectual and social excellence in themselves as they seek to inspire these values in others.”

St. Anthony’s Hall (The Hall)

Delta Psi, aka St. Anthony’s Hall, is the other co-ed organization on campus, in addition to Cleo. The organization is located at the top of Vernon Street and has two buildings. Founded in 1850, it is the oldest organization.

Stella Society

Founded last year, Stella is another local sorority. They are located on Brownell Street and are known for their involvement in the Hartford community. Stella sisters dedicate themselves to the improvement of the college and pledge to support one another in lifelong achievements.

Zeta Omega Eta (ZETA)

ZETA is a locally run sorority. ZETA has the ability to become a co-ed chapter, but it currently focuses on feminism. The sorority, founded in 2005, is the only organization, so Trinity College is its “proud home” (Kathryn E. Wojcik, Director for Campus Life Initiatives and Social Houses). The chapter is often associated WAGRAC, Bystander, and Title IX, mainly focusing on what it really means to be a feminist.

The thirteen organizations are overseen by an Inter-Greek Council, made up of representatives from each of the houses. Michael Fries from PIKE is the current president.