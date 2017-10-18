Mike Acosta ’13 Opens New Cozy Hartford Coffee Shop

Located just a mile outside of Trinity’s gates at 387 Capitol Avenue is co-owner and Trinity alum Michael Acosta’s cozy new coffee shop, Story and Soil. Alongside co-owners Michael and Sarah McCoy, the shop opened on July 27 of this year, but the history of Story and Soil goes back much further.

Acosta came to Hartford from the Bronx to begin his undergraduate education at Trinity in 2009. Graduating in 2013 with a double major in Philosophy and Neuroscience, Acosta’s path to coffee certainly does not seem like an obvious one. However, after living on Trinity’s campus for six years, Acosta reflects on working at the Underground, running it in his post-graduate years, serving as an alumni treasurer for Cleo, and the general exibility of Trinity that helped and encourage him to explore his different interests– even coffee. Acosta refers to this exibility as the “deep dives” that Trinity allowed him to make in subjects like food and coffee, which he was inexplicably drawn towards.

After graduating, Acosta along with two others, began N2, a “pop-up nitro brew and espresso bar,” located at the West End Farmer’s Market in Hartford. N2 was operating out of its mobile coffee cart when Acosta met Sarah and Michael McCoy. The McCoy’s came to Hart- ford just two years ago after Michael McCoy visited for an event and, “saw the potential of community and specifically of Frog Hollow.” After meeting Acosta in October of 2016, they settled on the idea of opening a coffee shop. Their work, culminating in late July of this year, began.