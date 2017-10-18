Press Release: Student Photographer Partners with Trinity Tripod

The staff of the Trinity College Student Photographers (TCSP) are proud to announce that the organization has officially partnered with the Trinity Tripod to take photographic coverage of events around campus to the next level. This marks a monumental collaboration between two in uential organizations and signals a sea change in cross-organiza- tional collaboration.

Why is this important?

The partnership between TCSP and the Tripod heralds a shift in the way we look at student organizations and involvement on campus. We believe that teamwork is the key to success, and that belief has been at the core of our mission since the group’s founding two years ago.