Reflections on Rome’s Study Abroad Program

The sun was setting over the ruins on Palatine Hill when I rst noticed the signs. They were strung on fences around the colossal basin of the Circus Maxi- mus: “Charismatic Renewal– Featuring Pope Francis.”

I was about three weeks into my five week program studying with Trinity in Rome, and I was in the height of a tourist frenzy. I wanted to leave the city after having seen every ancient monument, every church, and every piece of art within walking distance. I felt as though I was receiving an incredible windfall of extra credit.

I’m not very religious, and in Rome I experienced some low-level of anxiety about visiting holy sites. If I felt out of place taking photos in the church of Santa Maria Maggiore, I would surely feel invasive at a gathering of a million of the world’s Catholics. But the Pope was not to be missed, so I came back the next day to see His Holiness give a speech. The following day at the Circus, it was unclear exactly when the Pope would be coming to the stage at the northwest end. In the meantime, the stage was covered with religious dignitaries speaking about the traditions of Pen- tecost in Italian, Spanish, and sometimes even English with a thick Virginia accent. Half of the Circus was filled with legions of the faithful, all wearing red ball caps. It seemed as though a quarter of the people were nuns or monks.