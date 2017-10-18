Reflections on Trinity’s Rome Study Abroad Program

Trinity’s Rome Campus is housed in a beautiful convent on top of Aventine Hill. The Aventine is the perfect place to live, as it is central to all of Rome’s main attractions, but it is in in a quiet, residential area. The majority of students live in the convent, while the rest live in a nearby hotel. Similarly, classes are commonly held in the con- vent, while the rest are in a local office space. Every student must take an Italian language class, and also elect to take one of the incredible art history classes offered. I am taking Intro to Art of Rome this semester. This class consists of a weekly walking tour to visit all of the major works of Roman Art, including the Colosseum, Pantheon, and the Vatican. I am also taking Public Finance and Sport and Society in Modern Italy, a history course that looks at the important role sports have played in the country’s history.

Now, to the most important part—the food! Every week-day, the nuns prepare breakfast and a family style lunch at the convent. For dinner, we are provided with four meal coupons per week, that are redeemable at several nearby restaurants.

The food in Italy, as cliché as it sounds, is absoeutely unbelievable. The pizza is to die for, and the pasta dishes are equally as delicious. It is obvious that the food is made with fresh and low-cal ingredients. Wine is also a staple part of the Roman diet, and is served with almost every meal. For dessert, nearly everywhere you turn there is a gelato shop, with a delicious array of flavors.

One of my favorite parts about Italy is that it has a little bit of everything. From mountains to beaches to vine- yards to cities, Italy truly has something for everyone. Not only has this program allowed me the chance to explore much more of this beautiful country, flights within Europe are usually cheap!

As a program, we spent last weekend visiting Pompeii, Naples, and Capri– easily one of the best weekends I have ever had. I’ve also gotten the chance to climb to the top of the Duomo in Florence, go on a wine tasting tour around Orvieto, and I currently am writing this article on the train to Venice! Over my fall break, I will be spending half of the week in Paris, France. After, I will be spending the rest of the week in Zurich, Switzerland. We also have class trips to Turin, Italy, and Bologna, Italy. In addition, I have just booked ights to visit Budapest, Hungary, and Amster- dam, Netherlands, with my friends later in the semester!