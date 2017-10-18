Thursday Night Trivia at Vernon Social a Weekly Hit

It’s a Thursday evening in Vernon Social. The green and orange chairs are filled with eager students excited for the possibility of winning an Amazon gift card or simply for the laughs with fellow teammates. Trivia Night, hosted by Mark Bernacki, is held every Thursday at 8:00 p.m. in Vernon Social, and for some, it’s an essential part of the week. With students frequenting the Vernon bar throughout the night or bringing their own beverage, Trivia Night is an exciting kickoff to the weekend. Participants create obscure team names, listen to the categories, and leave their phones in the middle of the tables. The teams range anywhere from one person to eight, with names such as Shrukas, New York Football Giants, and Team Bonding.

The four rounds of trivia each contain five categories with topics varying from technology to Disney. Some categories include true or false, dead or alive, sports, food and beverage, and spelling. Once Bernacki, the animated emcee of this event, asks a question, each team collaborates to submit an answer, making sure to wager a point value. Teams must wager using odd point values from 1-9 in the first two rounds and even point values from 2-10 in the second two rounds. Dedicated teams who want a correct answer religiously consult the “WhatTrivia! at Trinity College” Facebook page a few hours before trivia to obtain the exclusive “answer of the week.” During breaks, teams use their phones, dance to the upbeat music, or visit Goldbergs for a snack.