WAGRAC: An On-Campus Resource for All Students at Trinity

WGRAC (The Women & Gender Resource Action Center) is a place on campus with a mission to foster acceptance, diversity, and equality on Trinity’s campus. Located behind the Washington Room, on the second oor of Mather Hall, WGRAC offers a safe space to discuss press- ing issues and implement student-led social change. “WGRAC empowers students to nd their voice, to come into their own, to challenge themselves, and to create platforms for students to grow in a fun and safe environment,” stated Laura Lockwood, Director of WGRAC. Furthermore, WGRAC, “adds to the ex- perience for the college student and gives students a more wholesome view of the world,” stated Monique Daley, Training and Program Coordinator of WGRAC. WGRAC works to facilitate difficult conversations and seeks to provide, “an environment where all are welcome,” added Lock- wood. The WGRAC lounge contains a library replete with an extensive collection of articles on feminism and women’s movements. It’s also a place where anyone can come to read, study or have open discussions. WGRAC sponsors and helps to support a number of student-led programs aimed at combating stereotypes and promoting acceptance of all people. These groups include PHAB (Promoting Healthy Awareness of the Body), SECS (Students Encouraging Consensual Sex), and the MP(The Masculinity Project). WGRAC also oversees the Big Sister/Little Sister program for incoming first-year students. In addition, they coordinate the Sexual Assault Response Team (SART), offer trips to exciting places around country, such as Ferguson and El Paso, and work closely with Trinity’s administration on issues related to sexual assault and Title IX.

It is truly the student-led groups that form the heart of the WGRAC community and are an example that,“if you have an idea for an issue that needs to be addressed, we can make it happen,” stated Daley. WGRAC’s student groups confront a variety of controversial topics and meet weekly to address them. PHAB works to raise awareness across campus on issues about, “body image, beauty standards, media influence, and disordered eating.” The organization meets Thursdays at 5:00pm in the lounge. SECS engages Trinity students to foster a culture that, “prevents gender-based violence,” and meets Mondays at 4:30pm in the lounge. The MP works to discuss, “issues related to gender roles and expectations and the varying definitions of masculinity,” and meets Mondays at 4:00pm in the Underground Coffeehouse.