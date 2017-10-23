Chipouras Snaps All-Time Touchdown Record in Bantams’ 15th Straight Win

STEW WILLIAMS ’18 CONTRIBUTING WRITER

The Bantams came out in full force on Saturday with a 63-13 win against the Bowdoin Polar Bears. This win marked their 15th straight win in the past two seasons as they continue to dominate in search of their second consecutive NESCAC Championship ring.

The scoring began early when the Polar Bears made the first punt in the game with 12:44 left in the first quarter. Running back Colin Beaulieu ’21 received the punt back at the Trinity 45 yard line and brought it 55 yards to the house. It only took the Bants two minutes to double their lead. Running back Max Chipouras ’19 tore off a 23-run to put Trinity up 14-0 early in the first quarter. At the close of the first quarter tri-captain Sonny Puzzo ’18 added one more touchdown to the lead with a 24-yard pass up the middle to classmate Cliff David ’18.

The Polar Bears finally got on the board with 12:45 left in the second quarter after putting together an 11-play drive. The Polar Bear drive totaled 75 yards, ending with a 6-yard scramble into the end zone by Bowdoin quarterback, freshman Griff Satlcup. This would be the one bright spot for Bowdoin as the Bantams exploded for 4 straight touchdowns in the last 8:40 of the second quarter. The 28-0 run began with an 8-yard rush into the end zone by Chipouras, who broke the school’s previous record for career touchdowns with 28. Three minutes later, Puzzo put up another 6 points with a 14-yard run to pay dirt. Two interceptions from Ian Mcdonald ’20 then set up the next two touchdowns, in which Jonathan Girard ’21 and Colin Beaulieu shined. Beaulieu was the first to strike with a 72-yard dash down the sideline for a quick 6, which was then followed by a 34-yard reception by Girard to put the Bants up 49-7 at half.

Trinity closed out the win with ease in the second half, adding 2 touchdowns from Shelby Grant ’20 and Nick Denicola ’21. The 63-14 win was a pure display of dominance as the Bantams look to extend their win streak against the 5-1 Middlebury Panthers. The porous Panthers’ defense has allowed an average of 336 yards to their opponents and will look to have their hands full with a red-hot Bantam offense, which has averaged 38 points and 457 yards per game. We hope to see more of the same from the reigning champions next week.