Men’s Tennis Ends Fall Season in October Action

Trinity Men’s Tennis had two events in October: the Connecticut College Invitational and the Wallach Invitational at Bates College. The Bantams had a strong showing at Connecticut College’s event early in the month, and saw several strong performances this past weekend in Lewiston. These were the final two events for Men’s Tennis this fall, who looks to the offseason in preparation for a loaded Spring schedule.

On October 7, Trinity made the short trip over to New London, CT to participate in the Connecticut College Invitational, hosted by the Camels. Trinity fared very well in doubles, with senior co-captian Rex Glickman ’18 and Courtland Boyle ’20 dominating their competition. The pair went 2-0 in doubles play to win their flight, first defeating Nichol’s top doubles team 8-6 before beating the hosting Camels’ doubles team 9-8. Freshmen Christopher Bilicic ’21 and Granville Kaynor ’21 also turned in impressive performances, going undefeated in doubles to win their flight. The freshman duo defeated a Camel pair 8-3, before winning by the same score against a Coast Guard pair. Bilicic continued to shine in singles play, defeating both his opponents en route to another 2-0 victory in his flight. Another freshman, Tanner Boyle ’21 won his flight, defeating his Camel opponent 6-1, 7-5, and his Coast Guard opponent 9-8. Chris Caskin ’19 and Glickman also picked up wins in singles, with Caskin defeating his Camel matchup 6-3, 6-2, and Glickman winning 6-4, 6-1.

The Bantams continued their October Action on the weekend of Oct. 21-22 at the Bates College Wallach Invitational. Bilicic continued his strong play, defeating his opponent from Brandeis in dominant fashion, 6-1, 6-0. Classmate Scott Danforth ’21 also downed his Brandeis opponent, 6-2, 7-6, (3). In doubles, the formidable duo of Glickman and Boyle continued their strong play in the first round, defeating their opponents 8-6 before losing 8-4 in the second round. Tanner Boyle teamed up with William Frigerio ’20 for a doubles win over a Wheaton pair, 8-6.

Following the Wallach Invitational, Trinity Tennis looks to the Spring Season, where they will have many more in-conference matchups with NESCAC opponents. The fall was encouraging, as the Bantams saw very strong play from underclassmen. Kyle Scheffers ’18 commented on the Bantam’s Fall, saying, “five new freshmen this year have made very good contributions to the team. Play in October has been a good tune up in preparation for the Spring season, as it exposed us quite a bit to the rest of the NESAC.”