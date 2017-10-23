Trinity Wins Twice, Defeats Wesleyan and Wellesley

CARLY CAO ’20 CONTRIBUTING WRITER

Trinity Field Hockey continued their hot-streak with two impressive wins this past week. The Bantams defeated the Wesleyan Cardinals 6-1 on Wednesday before blowing out Wellesley College by a score of 5-1 on Saturday.

Against the Cardinals, Trinity took a comfortable lead in the first half with a goal by senior Kelcie Finn ’18 and another by forward Chandler Solimine ’19 only 24 seconds later. To close the half, Finn corralled a pass from freshman Caroline Fisher ’21 and swept another goal past the Wesleyan goalie. Trinity went into halftime with a 3-0 lead.

In the second half, the Bantams continued to apply pressure. Another goal was quickly scored by Jordan Ragland ’20, the first of her career. Ragland’s goal widened the gap even further, with Trinity leading Wesleyan 4-0. Shortly after her first goal, Ragland scored again, adding to the impressive lead. Wesleyan’s Cici Frattasio ended Trinity goalie Lorie Berger’s ’18 shutout at the end of the half, but Trinity closed the game with a goal from Cara Bradley ’20, giving Trinity a 6-1 win overall.

Co-captain Kelcie Finn ’18 starred in Trinity’s win against Wellesley, scoring an incredible 5 goals. In a stunning display of individual effort, Finn opened the game with three unassisted goals. In the second half, Finn scored twice more, assisted by Caroline Curtin ’20 and Nicole Quinlan ’20. At 5-0, the Bantams were on their way to another easy victory. Berger again hoped for a shutout, but the game ended with a goal from Wellesley’s Carson Dennis with two minutes left in the game. Still, the Bantams left with another decisive victory, this time by a score of 5-1.

The two consecutive wins this weekend improve Trinity’s record to 9-5. The field hockey Bantams return to the field on Wednesday, in a home tilt against conference rival Amherst to close the regular season. Despite Trinity’s overall record, they are 4-5 in the conference, and hope to beat Amherst in order to qualify for the NESCAC Championship Tournament.