Volleyball Competes in Hall of Fame Invitational

CAM CHOTTINER ’20 STAFF WRITER

The Trinity College Women’s volleyball team travelled to Northhampton, Massachusetts this weekend for the Hall of Fame Volleyball Invitational at Smith College on Friday and to Amherst College on Saturday. In their first match on Friday night, the Bantams faced off against the WPI Engineers. The Bantams got off to a hot start, winning a thrilling first set by a score of 25-23. The team couldn’t carry that momentum for the rest of the game as they would go on to drop the next three sets 7-25, 16-25, and 20-25. With this loss, the Bantams fall to 6-11 on the season. Hanna Engstrom ’19 and Colette Scheffers ’20 led the Bantams with 6 kills each on the night.

On Saturday, Trinity faced the Brandeis Judges in the second day of tournament action, this time at Amherst College. This time, the Bantams lost in straight sets, though the game was far more competitive than the scoreboard told. Each set was hotly contested, with Brandeis edging the Bantams by scores of 25-23, 25-22, and 25-23. Ana Diprizito ’21 led the Bantams in kills with 10, marking a new career high. Ali Odermann ’21 led Trinity on the defensive side with 18 digs. The loss dropped the team to 6-12 on their 2017 campaign. Later on Saturday, the Bantams looked to right the ship in a matchup against Wellesley College. In the first set, Wellesley barely edged the Bantams by a score of 25-22. Unfortunately, the rest of the game didn’t go as well for Trinity, as the Bantams dropped the next two sets by score of 13-25 and 14-25. Engstrom led the team in kills with 5, while Odermann was once again the leader on defense, notching a team high 16 digs.

After the tough weekend of games, the Bantams fall to 6-13 on the year, but will look to finish the season strong with two home games against NESCAC rivals Bates and Colby next weekend.