CT Loves Puerto Rico Raises Money in Wake of Hurricanes

MADISON VAUGN ’21

STAFF WRITER

After both Hurricane Irma and Maria hit the island of Puerto Rico, millions were left without water, shelter, and even power. The island is in need of help, and that is exactly what Connecticut has decided to do.

CT Loves Puerto Rico is a fundraiser where several chefs, bartenders, bakers, and restaurateurs come together to create foods and drinks inspired by the island itself. All of the proceeds will be given to Unidos Por Puerto Rico, a charity created by the First Lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Rosselló, to provide aid and support to those affected by the hurricanes.

With a fundraiser like this, community members who want to help are able to band together and find an easy way to help those in Puerto Rico. With the event lasting an entire week and its reasonable prices, Connecticut residents can help in a small way, regardless of a busy schedule or financial limitations.

There are many participating restaurants in the Hartford area, and several of them have even announced what they will be serving at the event. The restaurants display a large variety of foods and drinks such as Ichiro Hibachi and Sushi’s “Ichiro Loves PR Sushi Roll and Popcorn Chicken” as well as Vitality Juice and Smoothie Bar’s “Puerto Rican Coconut Smoothie.” There will also be a bake sale on Friday, Oct. 27 from 12:00-5:00 pm at the Mandell JCC of Greater Hartford.

Connecticut is the second state to start a fundraiser for those affected in Puerto Rico. Los Angeles Loves Puerto Rico recently took place from Oct. 7-11, donating all the proceeds to the same charity, Unidos Por Puerto Rico.

As residents of Hartford, Trinity Students have the opportunity to go and see what the fundraiser has to offer. Students can explore several restaurants throughout Hartford, try Puerto Rican-inspired dishes, and spend time contributing to a good cause. All the proceeds are going towards helping Puerto Rico during this devastating time, so we should all show our love and support.

“We are food people. We serve up our love to Puerto Rico.”