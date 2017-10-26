Trinity Has 4 New Trustees Beginning with the 2017 School Year

BRENDAN CLARK ’21

STAFF WRITER

On September 12, Trinity College President Joanne Berger-Sweeney announced the appointment of four new trustees to Trinity’s Board of Trustees. The Trustees are responsible for a myriad of tasks, including but not limited to approving the budget, fostering special projects and initiatives, and working to advance the future of the college by working in collaboration with Trinity’s advancement department, among other responsibilities. Of the four trustees admitted this year, all are alumni and two are parents with students currently enrolled at Trinity.

Lisa G. Bisaccia ’78 is “an executive vice president and chief human resource officer of CVS Health,” according to a press release issued by the Office of the President. Ms. Bisaccia, who lives in Rhode Island with her husband Robert, emphasized that “an area of focus for me is to ensure that the education and experiences our Trinity students obtain from their years at the college are relevant and enabling to their future professional lives.” Ms. Bisaccia identified that “the workforce of both today and tomorrow is searching for an employment environment that will facilitate personal and professional growth”. As such, understanding this in relation “a mutual understanding of [the] expectations and obligations” of employers is a crucial skill that can be augmented in college. Ms. Bisaccia earned a BA in modern languages from Trinity and an MBA from the University of Connecticut and has previously served on the Board of Fellows. She was also recently tapped to head the Rhode Island Trust on Career and Technical Education. Ms. Bisaccia hopes to “be able to bring [her] experience and perspective in architecting the equilibrium between employer and colleague at large public corporations to our important work of preparing our graduates to achieve their full potential as they enter the workforce.”

Michael Gary ’86 has had a varied career amounting to more than 26 years of service as an “independent school administrator and teacher” according to the same press release. Mr. Gary, after earning a BA in economics from Trinity and an M.Ed. in education from Harvard, began working as an associate director of Admissions at the Pomfret School in Connecticut. Thereafter, Mr. Gary worked as director of admissions and an economics teacher at The Peddie School in New Jersey and most recently as the head of the Friends Select School in Philadelphia. Mr. Gary lives in Pennsylvania with his wife, Trina, who also serves on the Board of Fellows.

Justin S. Maccarone ’81, P ’19 is the “managing director of strategic development for Tradition Energy, a global energy management and advisory firm based in Stamford, Connecticut” according to the same press release. Mr. Maccarone, who lives in Connecticut with his wife Marie, worked for 25 years in private equity in New York City and was a founding partner of UBS Capital Americas, the American branch of the Swiss bank UBS. Mr. Maccarone, who double majored in economics and international relations at Trinity and thereafter received an MBA from Columbia, is also the parent of a current Trinity student. Mr. Maccarone would like to “get the College’s different constituencies, namely the Alumni, the Faculty, and the Administration, to be pulling in the same direction, especially as it relates to the new strategic plan.” Mr. Maccarone also stressed that his position “as the President of the National Alumni Association, and as a parent of a current Trinity student” is something he hopes can “bring a helpful perspective to these discussions.”