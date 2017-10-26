Trinity Welcomes New Professors for 2017-2018 Academic Year

JOSEPH DIBACCO ’19

NEWS EDITOR

Trinity is welcoming several new faculty members for the 2017-2018 school year. Professor Lauren Caldwell is coming to Trinity as a visiting assistant professor of History and Classics. Her educational credentials include a Bachelor’s Degree from Princeton University and a Doctorate from the University of Michigan. Erin Leigh Frymire is a new lecturer at the Allan K. Smith Center for Writing and Rhetoric. Frymire earned her Bachelor’s Degree from Skidmore in 2009 and her Doctorate from Northeastern in 2017. Lindsey Hanson, now an assistant professor of chemistry at Trinity, spent her formative years at Duke (B.S.) and Stanford (Ph.D.). She spent the years between 2008 and 2014 as a graduate research assistant at Stanford. Kevin Huang, now an assistant professor of engineering, earned his undergraduate degree from Trinity, then moved on to the University of Washington where he received his Master’s and Doctorate. James Kreinbihl is joining the Mathematics Department here at Trinity, beginning as a visiting assistant professor. He did his undergraduate work at Marist College and received a Ph.D. from Wesleyan 6 years later in 2017. He was the salutatorian of his class at Marist in 2011. Lina Ma is a visiting assistant professor of mathematics who attended Peking University in Beijing as an undergrad, then going on to Purdue for a Master’s and a Ph.D.

Mitch McCabe, a Harvard man with an M.F.A. from NYU, is a new member of the Film Studies department. Back in 2008, McCabe was a Rockefeller Fellowship Nominee. The Men’s Lacrosse Team has a new head coach this year. His name is Jason Tarnow, and he graduated from Salisbury University in 2000. From 2012 to 2017, Tarnow was at the helm of the Men’s Lacrosse Team at Baldwin Wallace University. Tarnow also signed on to be an instructor of physical education while at Trinity. Hilary Wyss, a graduate of Hamilton College (1986) and the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill (1991, 1998), is a new member of Trinity’s English Department. She previously taught American Literature at Auburn University for 6 years. Teresa Davis, in the process of getting her Ph.D. this year, is going to be teaching International Studies at Trinity. She spent the last several years in Princeton’s History Department. Karen Polinger Foster earned three degrees from Yale in the 1970s. Now, she is signing on to teach Classics at Trinity. She has held teaching positions at Yale, Wesleyan, and Connecticut College. Luigi Patruno, a graduate of the Universita del Salento in Italy, has spent the last several years studying and earning two degrees at Harvard. He joins Trinity’s Language and Culture Studies Department. He was a teaching fellow at Harvard from 2011 to 2017.

Sean Tanguay, who just this year earned his B.A. from the University of Hartford, is coming to Trinity as a visiting lecturer of music. In the past, he was a recording engineer at both the Yale School of Music and the Boston University Tanglewood Institute. Guanda Wu, who received four degrees in the last 9 years, is now a part of Trinity’s Language and Culture Studies Department. The first degree she earned came from Wuhan University in China. Toufik Khyat earned his first degree in Morocco and then spent a few years receiving two additional degrees in the great state of Rhode Island. He is one of the newest members of Trinity’s Math Department. Lauren Lazarus joins the Math Department as well. She earned both a B.A. and a B.S. from the University of New Hampshire in 2010. She also studied at Cornell in 2016, leaving with a Ph.D. She was a teaching associate at Cornell in the Spring of 2016.