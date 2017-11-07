Women’s Soccer Falls to Tufts in NESCAC Quarterfinal

NATE CHOUKAS ’18 SPORTS EDITOR

Trinity Women’s Soccer ended their season on Saturday, October 18th, falling to the Tufts Jumbos in the NESCAC Quarterfinal by a score of 0-1. The Bantams fought hard, but couldn’t overcome a late goal by Tuft’s Sophie Lloyd. Trinity ends its 2017 campaign with an overall record of 7-7-2, and 5-4-1 in the conference. Tufts went on to defeat Hamilton 3-2 in semifinal play, before losing to Williams in the NESCAC Championship by a score of 2-1, ending the season at 10-4-3.

The Quarterfinal contest was a low-scoring affair, but both teams had chances in the first half. Trinity staved off a Tuft’s chance in the opening minutes, when Alessandra Sadler appeared to get a shot off near the Bantam net. In an incredible display of effort, Trinity defender Kelly Lucas ’20 raced back to catch Sadler and block the shot, directing it safely out of bounds. Trinity also had their share of scoring opportunities – the first came when Shannon Kennedy ’19 gathered her own rebound off a corner kick. With a clear shot at the net, Kennedy fired, but the ball sailed just left of the goal post. Trinity had a few more scoring opportunities in the first half, playing even with Tufts. Amelia Kroschwitz ’21 fired a shot from the top of the Jumbo’s box, but it was deflected out of bounds. On the corner kick, Trinity captain Sarah Connors ’18 controlled the ball but saw her shot sail high of the Tufts goal. The half would end in a scoreless tie.

Tufts came out strong in the second half, firing five shots on goal in the first five minutes, but Trinity captain and goalkeeper Julia Pitino ’18 stood strong and kept the game scoreless. Trinity was outplayed most of the half, but nearly scored in the 68th minute when Rhone O’Hara ’20 fed Connors in the box, who was shut down by Tufts goalie Emily Bowers. Bowers, the last line of Tufts defense would contribute on offense in the ensuing minutes. After collecting a loose ball in the box, Bowers sent the ball downfield, hitting Sophie Lloyd in open space. Lloyd collected the ball and fired a shot past Pitino into the corner of the net. Lloyd’s goal would seal the deal for the Jumbos, who held strong defensively in the final five minutes, not allowing Trinity any real scoring chances. In the end, Trinity needed more offense, as they were outshot 4-12 by the Jumbos. With a young team, the Bantams hope to build on their 2017 playoff season and win a NESCAC Championship next year.