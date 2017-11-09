Trinity’s Hawaii Club Aims to Have a Larger Presence on Campus

MADISON VAUGHN ’21

STAFF WRITER

Trinity College’s Hawaii Club has been in action for several years, but it was originally exclusive to students who either called the Islands home or had a close connection to the 50th state. However, this year, the club is opening its doors to anyone who expresses interest in learning more about the Hawaiian Islands and their unique culture.

Trinity’s Hawaii Club has made an effort to be more involved on campus this year. They held their very first public event in collaboration with the Asian American Student Association (AASA). The event was a luau hosted at AASA’s house on Vernon Street. They served traditional Hawaiian food and drink such as teriyaki chicken, beef, and tofu, rice, and pineapple tea. The event proved to be more popular than the club expected and they are looking forward to hosting more events to make their presence known throughout campus.

Co-presidents, Casey Hearl ’20 and Emma Schneck ’20 are working hard in preparation for an upcoming event at the Underground Coffee House. They hope to have a Lava Fog, a version of the famous London fog, with pineapple tea and milk served with mochi, a traditional Japanese dessert. The date is undetermined, but it will be taking place sometime in the month of November.

The club is on both Instagram (@trincollhawaiiclub) and Facebook (Trinity College Hawaii Club), where they post updates for meetings and announcements on upcoming events. On their Instagram, they have started posting under the hashtag #alohafriday where they post facts about Hawaii’s history or culture along with a photo of beautiful Hawaiian scenery. For example, one of the facts they posted was about the Hawaiian alphabet, which only includes 12 letters: A, E, I, O, U, H, K, L, M, N, P, and W. The English language was not brought to the Islands until the 18th century.

Anyone is welcome to join the club, attend the meetings, or enjoy the many events the club hopes to put together this year. “Hawaii Club is a great way for people to get to know more of the complex history and culture of the people and the Islands beyond the stereotypes they’ve constantly seen portrayed in the media,” commented co-president Emma Schneck ’20.

For those who have questions or would like to come to meetings and be a part of the Hawaii Club family, feel free to contact President Emma Schneck ’20 at emma.schneck@ trincoll.edu.