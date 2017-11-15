Men’s Hockey Nationally Ranked in Pre-Season Polls

After nearly capturing a second national title in three years, the Trinity Bantams Men’s Ice Hockey program looks to the 2017-18 sea- son with high hopes. The Bantams are highly ranked coming into the season. The USCHO Pre-Season poll has Trinity as fourth in the country, while the D3hockey.com Pre-Season Poll ranks the Bantams third in the nation. Coached by Matt Greason, in his seventh year at Trinity, the Bantams will look to capture their third consecutive NESCAC title, and make another push for the Division III National Championship.

The action begins with a series of home games starting this weekend. The Bantams will host NESCAC opponents Tufts University and Connecticut College on November 17 and November 18, respectively. Later in the month, Trinity will host out of conference opponents Nazareth College, Plymouth State, and Franklin Pierce, before hitting the road in December to play tough in-conference opponents Hamilton and Amherst.