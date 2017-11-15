Men’s Hockey Nationally Ranked in Pre-Season Polls

NATE CHOUKAS ’18 SPORTS EDITOR
After nearly capturing a second national title in three years, the Trinity Bantams Men’s Ice Hockey program looks to the 2017-18 sea- son with high hopes. The Bantams are highly ranked coming into the season. The USCHO Pre-Season poll has Trinity as fourth in the country, while the D3hockey.com Pre-Season Poll ranks the Bantams third in the nation. Coached by Matt Greason, in his seventh year at Trinity, the Bantams will look to capture their third consecutive NESCAC title, and make another push for the Division III National Championship.
The action begins with a series of home games starting this weekend. The Bantams will host NESCAC opponents Tufts University and Connecticut College on November 17 and November 18, respectively. Later in the month, Trinity will host out of conference opponents Nazareth College, Plymouth State, and Franklin Pierce, before hitting the road in December to play tough in-conference opponents Hamilton and Amherst.
The highlight of the regular season comes on January 2, when the Bantams host Adrian College. Last year, Adrian had an impressive run in the NCAA tournament, falling to eventual champion Norwich in the Frozen Four round. The next weekend, Trinity hits the road to face conference rivals Williams and Middlebury on January 6 and January 7. The Bantams come home the following weekend to host NESCAC opponents Colby and Bowdoin, before returning to the road to face Hamilton and Amherst to close out the month of January.
Trinity hosts a pair of games to start February, as they face off against Williams on the 2nd and Middlebury on the 3rd. The following weekend, Trinity travels to Maine to play Colby and Bowdoin on February 10 and 11. Trinity closes out the regular season with its annual home/away series with state rival Wesleyan. Trinity hosts the Cardinals on Friday, February 16 before heading to Cardinal country in Middletown the following day. Come get loud and support the Bantams in the student section this winter!