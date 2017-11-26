New Projects Made Possible by Arts and Neuroscience Building

Completed this Summer, the Crescent Center for Arts and Neuroscience (CCAN) is a great addition to Trinity’s campus, offering new opportunities to students of all majors. The new building includes an art gallery, laboratories and testing spaces, and a student-designed studying area.

Both Director of the Trinity Neuroscience Program Professor Sarah Raskin and the President of Trinity’s National Honors Society for Neuroscience (Nu Rho Psi) Christy Chan ’17 agree that this new space has been needed for a long time. Professor Raskin says that the fundraising for the building began several years ago to “provide a central location for the Neuroscience program,” as it had always been difficult for students and faculty to “feel any cohesion” when the program was spread across campus. Chan, whose research focuses on Electroencephalography (EEG), recalls that before the CCAN was built, her space to work in was roughly the size of a closet and was tucked into the basement of The Life Science Center (LSC). Now, Chan is excited to have her own space in CCAN that is dedicated to EEG research and is happy to “have that recognition” from the Neuroscience department and Trinity on the exciting work that is being done.