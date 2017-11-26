Outdoors Club Offers Students a Change to Explore New England

The Trinity College Out- doors club offers an outlet for adventurous Trinity students who enjoy spending time outside. Based out of the TREEhouse at 125 Allen Place, the club, “aims to get Trinity students active off campus to take full advantage of the outdoors in Connecticut and the New England region,” through activities such as, “hiking, canoeing, kayaking, rock climbing, snowshoeing, and Nordic skiing.” The club gives Trinity students the op- portunity to, “explore all the outdoors has to offer in the New England area.”

Upcoming events include a climbing trip to Central Rock Gym in Glastonbury, CT, and past events have included a hiking trip to Mount Monadnock, a Trinity Days expedition to Acadia National Park in Maine, a day at an adventure ropes course in Storrs, CT, and a canoeing trip on the Farmington River. The majority of events take place on weekends or over vacations so that students can spend their free time enjoying the outdoor activities that beautiful New England has to offer. Club member Emily Schroeder remarked, “The best part of the outdoors club is that it brings students from every part of campus together through their combined love of the outdoors.”