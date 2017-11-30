Weekly Student Government Association Update

GRANVILLE KAYNOR ’21

STAFF WRITER

Sunday’s Student Government Association meeting revealed a lot about Trinity College’s new strategic plan- its strengths and weaknesses. During the meeting, Dean Sonia Cardenas discussed the plan’s three main goals: overall sustainability, creating new learning goals for the curriculum, and continuing to engage with the Hartford community. She pointed out that students were generally concerned how they could make a direct impact given the plans goals. Dean Cardenas mentioned Trinity’s student body president Emily Clayton expressing this particular concern as well. Many students in addition to President Claytor believe that the plan is “removed from them” as Dean Cardenas explained and it has left them asking questions like “What can we do?”

During Dean Cardenas’ discussion of the plan, she mentioned that the plan to improve to curriculum can potentially involve the students. She introduced the possibility of implementing at 32 credit system rather than a 36, in order to provide time for skills more pertinent to job/ life skills. This also involves including experiential activities in degree requirements such as internships, studying abroad, and community work.

As for the school’s financial resources, the plan was vague, leaving students out of the equation. Dean Cardenas mentioned the significance of engagement throughout the student body to raise money. Her main point was that there must be an effort led by the student body to increase financial aid resources to keep students happy once they are here.

Another issue not addressed by the plan was addressed by a student who was extremely concerned with the first year orientation program. Specifically, she thought the theater performances about race relations and the LGBT community were outrageously inappropriate. Dean Cardenas and the rest of the student government during the meeting agreed with her that the first-year orientation program needs to vastly improve to make students feel as though they are in a safe environment.