Bantam Squash Teams off to Strong Start in 2017-18

CARLY CAO ’20 STAFF WRITER

The Trinity squash team season opener on Nov. 18 against George Washington University was an impressive start as the men’s team swept the Colonials while the women’s team won 8-1. For the men’s team, James Evans ‘18 and rookies Ziad Sakr ’21 and Aryaman Adik ’21 all managed an easy 3-0 win against their opponents. Co-captain Omar Allaudin ’19 performed a final sweep against Colonial Juan Sebastian Laguna, leading Trinity to their first win of the season.

The women’s squash team followed with an 8-1 victory against the Colonials, again with several matches with 3-0 scores. Bantam rookie Akanksha Sakunkhe ’21 made a stunning 3-0 win in her collegiate debut, allowing only 12 points. Trinity’s Julia Lecoq ’18, Lakeesha Rarere ’20, Salma Alam El Din ’20, Min Jie The ’21, Salma El Defrawy ’18, and Karolina Holinkova ’18 all swept their opponents 3-0, finalizing their 8-1 triumph.

Following the season opener matches at George Washington, the Bantams went back on the road to play No.7 ranked Drexel University on Nov. 19. The men’s team beat Drexel 9-0 with six of those matches ending in sweeps. Trinity improves to 2-0 and is off until their first NESCAC contest on Dec. 8 at Williams. For the women’s team, another six Bantams shut out their opponents 3-0. Tri-captain Holinkova allowed only nine points to Drexel’s Rebecca Low, and Salunkhe made another notable win, allowing just seven points overall in her 3 matches. The women’s team completed a clean sweep against Drexel, matching the Men’s 9-0 win and advancing to a 2-0 season record.

Trintiy’s home season opener for the women’s squash team against Wesleyan was yet another success. Of the seven Bantam winners, all defeated their opponents 3-0. Rarere and Alam El Din both only allowed seven total points in their sweeps. An unfortunate loss for Trinity’s Lecoq and Josie Fitzerald’21 gave the Bantams a 7-2 win over the Cardinals. The women’s team improves to a 3-0 record, while Wesleyan left Hartford with their first loss of the season. The women are back in action on Friday Dec. 8 at Williams before a month long winter break.