Men’s Hockey Defeats Hamilton, Ties Amherst on Road

CAM CHOTTINER ’20 STAFF WRITER

Over the past week, the Trinity College men’s ice hockey team played three games, looking to take their 3-0 record to 6-0. On Nov. 25 the Bantams took to the ice in Hartford to face off against the Plymouth State Panthers. The first period was played in a fairly even fashion, with the teams knotted at 0-0 after the buzzer. The second period was a different story as the Bantam offense came alive, firing 21 shots on goal while managing to sneak two of them past the Plymouth State goaltender. Just after the halfway point of the contest, Ryan Pfeffer ’19 tried a jam play from the left circle. After the initial shot was stopped by the Panther goalie, the puck popped up and Pfeffer whacked it out of the air and into the back of the net to put the Bantams up by one. Just seven minutes later, Andy Chugg ’19 tucked home a backhand for the goal to go up 2-0. The Bantams’ second tally was assisted by Charlie Zuccarini ’19. The Bantams would concede one goal in the final frame but held on to win by a score of 2-1. Alex Morin ’18 finished with 27 saves on 28 shots, with the Bantams outshooting the Panthers by a whopping 49-28. On Sunday Nov. 26, as many Trinity students were returning to campus from the Thanksgiving break, the Bantams pummeled the Franklin Pierce Ravens. In a completely lopsided contest in which the Bantams outshot the Ravens by a wide margin of 77-17. The Bantams would go on to hang 11 goals on the Ravens, improving their record to 5-0. Dylan Healey ’21 scored twice while fellow rookie Eric Benshadle ’21 recorded the first hat trick of his young Trinity career. James Callahan ’21 continued his strong play by notching three assists to lead the team in that category. On Saturday night, the Bantams travelled to Clinton, NY for a showdown with NESCAC rival and #5 ranked Hamilton. In what would prove to be a fantastic game, both teams ended the first period scoreless. Impressive saves from both goalies kept the excitement high. Just after the halfway point of the game, Barclay Gammill ’20 broke the deadlock with what would prove to be the game winning goal. Andy Chugg contributed with the assist. Morin proved to be the difference in this one, stopping all 38 of the shots on goal by Hamilton to record another shutout and another win for the Bantams. Trinity, now 6-0, have a good stretch of games coming up before Winter break with back-to-back home tilts against Hobart next weekend.