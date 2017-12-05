Women’s Ice Hockey Swept at Home by Amherst

TAYLOR KAY GREEN ’19 STAFF WRITER

The Trinity women’s hockey team had a tough weekend to start off December. They hosted Amherst for back-to-back games at home on Friday and Saturday, the first and second of the month. They fought hard, but ended up losing both games.

The first game of the weekend was much closer than the score would suggest. Halfway through the second period, the Bantams had a 2-1 lead over the Mammoths, but Amherst responded emphatically by locking down on defense and scoring multiple goals over the final 20 minutes. Amherst went on to win 6-2.

The second game was a slightly different story, but ended in the same result. The Bantams outshot the Mammoths 31-25. Despite not scoring a goal, and being down 0-1 after that period the shots on goal statistic shows that Trinity played better than Amherst, but did not have luck on their side. Look for the Bantams to start tearing it up in the next couple weeks, as these last two games showed that they are very close to playing exceptional Hockey.

The Bantams moved to 2-4 with the losses this weekend. The season started out with the Bantams playing 2 games against both Middlebury and Buffalo St. The Bantams lost both games to Middlebury, but won both against Buffalo St. Next Saturday, December 9th, Plattsburgh St will host the Bantams at 3:00pm. Plattsburgh is coming of back-to-back wins against SUNY Potsdam where they won 4-1 and 8-0. Plattsburg will be tough to beat, but if the Bantams do come out on top, they will carry good momentum into their game against Norwich.

Plattsburgh was ranked No.1 when they faced Norwich earlier in the season, and lost 3-4. Norwich took over the No.1 spot. Both teams will be incredible tests for the Bantams, but an upset in either or both of the games is not out of the question. The Bantams will play Norwich at home on January 3rd at 7:30 pm.

After the Norwich game, which will be played at home, the Bantams will hit the road for four strait games, two at Conn Col. and two at Hamilton, and then they will playa stretch of 5 home games mixed with one away game vs. Endicott No.7. Despite the slow start to the season, the bantams are likely to turn it around. Look for outstanding contests in these upcoming games.