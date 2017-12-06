Chapel Council’s Annual Cranksgiving Gives Back

Trinty’s annual Cranksgiving bicycle race took place on Saturday, Nov. 18. The event was organized by Trinity’s Chapel Council and benefited the Place of Grace Food Pantry at Grace Episcopal Church in Hartford. This was the sixth annual race and consisted of both Trinity students and Hartford cyclists who rode around Hartford, stopping at different checkpoints to buy groceries, finishing at the food pantry. There was also a kids’ race whose route ran around Trinity’s campus. Cranksgiving coordinators offered to provide bikes to those who wanted to participate but did not have one, if they were notified prior to the day of the event.

Trinity’s Cranksgiving tradition was started by Richard Wegener, a member of Grace Lutheran Church, and Trinity’s former Senior Associate Director of Leadership Giving James Ebert. This year’s event was organized by College Chaplain Alison Read, Professor of Language and Culture Studies Johannes Evelein, Chapel Council Treasurer Hazel Robertson ’19, and Cassia Armstrong ’18.