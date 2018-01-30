Men’s Hockey Begins Winter Winning Streak

CAT MACLENNAN ’20

CONTRIBUTING WRITER

The Trinity men’s hockey team played impressively over winter break, winning five out of the seven games that they played while beating a host of conference opponents. The matchup on Jan. 19 against the Tufts University Jumbos ended with an exciting win for the Bantams. Tufts took the lead late in the second period to make the score 1-0, but that lead didn’t last long for the Jumbos. Starting the third period

strong, the Bantam’s heavy pressure changed the pace of the game and prompted a string of goals for Trinity. James Callahan ’21 scored his first collegiate goal in the third period, while Griffyn Martin ’18 and Blake Carrick ’21 each added one goal apiece in the third period.

The Jumbos put up a well-fought battle, stopping all 25 shots against them in the first 40 minutes of the game. In the second period, the Bantams had a 16 to five advantage in shots, but the Jumbos found the net with 1:40 remaining in the second period, giving them the 1-0 lead going into the third. After the goal by Martin with 7:15 on the clock, Carrick converted a two-on-one man advantage into a goal to make it 3-1. The victory marked the fifth win in a row for Trinity and the first loss in three games for Tufts.

The next day, the Bantams traveled to New London, Connecticut to take on the Connecticut College Camels. Trinity continued their late-break winning streak, dominating the third period with three goals in order to leave with a victory. The Bantams started the game strong with a goal from Anthony Sabitsky ’18 but hit a cold spot in the middle of the game and were trailing the Camels 2-1 late in the second period. Forward Barclay Gammill ’20 tied the game before the second buzzer with an assist from Sabitsky and Liam Feeney ’20. Andy Chugg ’20 put the Bantams back in the lead well into the third period, taking the Connecticut College goaltender oneon-one and beating him with a low-shot. Chugg couldn’t have done itwithout the assists from his teammates, forwards Adam Anderson ’20 and Nick Polsinelli ’21. Ryan Pfeffer ’19 and Michael Grande ’21 built on the scoring for the Bantams, each adding their own goal.

The Bantams picked up two more wins on Jan. 27th and 28th, are ranked no.6 in the nation, and are on a 7-game winning streak. They are no.1 in the NESCAC standings with a 9-1-1 conference record. Next up for Trinity is a pair of home games on Feb. 2 and Feb. 3 against Williams College and Middlebury College.