Men’s Swimming and Diving Finishes Regular Season

JULIA KENNARD ’20

CONTRIBUTING WRITER

While most Trinity students were spending Jan. 12 recovering from the holidays and preparing for a new semester, the men’s swimming and diving team was busy dominating in the pool. Their meet on Jan. 12 led to a skilled win over the Clark University Cougars with a final score of 189-95. This impressive win led the Bantams to a 3-1 record while Clark remained winless on the season thus far with a record of 0-5. The opening relay gave the Bantams a solid 15-2 head start as they were led by Trip McConnell ’18, Blake Jamilkowski ’21, and Radojilca Pavlovic ’21. Charlie Roth ’21 swam to first place with a time of 1:38.72 in the 200-yard medley relay. Another rookie Bantam, William Wynn ’21, crushed the competition by finishing the 1,000-yard freestyle with an impressive time of 10:45.22, helping the team maintain their streak of 11 individual races won in a row.

By the end of the meet, McConnell, Jamilkowski, Roth, and Owen Hall ’21 won twice each while captain Hunter Mitchell-Adams ‘18 won the 50-yard freestyle in his final home meet. Pavlovic finished in first place during the 100-yard freestyle and diver Alex Schrock ’21 gave the Bantams another first-place showing in the one-meter board dive. The Bantams had a successful and sentimental final home meet of the season as they celebrated the end of four successful years for the senior swimmers on the team.

As if the triumphant meet over Clark wasn’t enough, the next day the team took on Vassar in Poughkeepsie, New York. Pavlovic led the team once again by winning two in-dividual races and two relays, the 50-yard free-style with a time of 21.92 and the 100-yard free-style with a time of 48.91. Charlie Roth added to the Bantam success with two more first place finishes; the 100-yard backstroke (59.14) and the 200-yard backstroke (2:00.90). Owen Hall had another successful meet, garnering wins in the 1,000-yard free-style event with a time of 10:24.84 and the 200-yard butterfly (2:06.08). Schrock had another strong dive with a score of 213.30 in the one-meter event. The 400-yard freestyle relay solidified a strong meet for the Bantams with Hall, Pavlovic and captains John Dolan ’18 and Mitchell-Adams finishing the relay five seconds ahead of the second-place finisher. With this win, the Bantams improved to a 4-1 record, finishing the meet with a winning score of 172-106. Trini-ty’s next appearance will be at Connecticut College on Feb. 3, followed by the NESCAC Championships at Bowdoin on Feb. 23.