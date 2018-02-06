Bucknell Students Break into Cleo of AX

GRANVILLE KAYNOR ’21

STAFF WRITER

A male student from Bucknell University in Lewisberg, Pennsylvania broke into the Cleo of AX fraternity house on Vernon Street last Saturday, Jan. 27. The same student and an unidentified accomplice of roughly the same age were seen entering illicitly at another fraternity on campus the prior evening.

According to Brielle Jones ’20, a member of Cleo, the suspect forced his way into the house through a window into the basement. The suspect was found at the bar on the ground floor by another member of Cleo, former president Caroline Manns ’18, who came downstairs after having heard a “weird noise.” Ms. Manns proceeded to question the stranger about how he had entered and why he was there. The suspect claimed that “his friend who lived there let him in” and “continued to remain evasive.” However, Ms. Manns did not recognize the name given and realized that he “certainly was not in Cleo.”