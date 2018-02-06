How To Get Involved In Arts On Campus

MEG SMITH ’21

A&E EDITOR

Every semester, the office of Student Activities, Involvement, and Leadership (S.A.I.L.) hosts a fair where each of Trinity’s student organizations can showcase the opportunities they have for students to get together and get involved. The Spring 2018 Involvement Fair was held on the afternoon of Tuesday, January 30 in the Washington Room. Of over 70 organizations represented at the fair, here are the highlights of new clubs and old favorites in the areas of Arts and Entertainment:

Trinity is home to a veritable bouquet of a Capella groups: whether you’re interested in singing pop hits or old favorites, in a coed or single-gender group, there is an a Capella group for you. the Trinitones, the Quirks, the Accidentals, the Trinity Pipes, and the Dischords all have concerts coming up this semester, so check their Facebook pages for updates if you’re interested.

If small groups make you shudder and teams are more your thing, fear not, there are musical opportunities for you! Trinity’s large singing groups include the Gospel Choir, Chapel Singers, and the African Choir. Let’s face it: we all need to spend more time appreciating the gorgeous acoustics of the Trinity chapel. What better way to do that and get to know more singers than to join one of these groups?

Not everyone loves getting up in front of a crowd to share their love of music. Some of us would much prefer doing it from the comfort of the WRTC studio in High Rise: that’s right, by broadcasting with WRTC, you can share your music taste with the world (or anyone with a radio or computer within fifty miles) without having to face it in person! Sign up for a weekly show by yourself or with a friend and flex your DJ skills on air.

Making and curating music isn’t the only way to express your love for music: dance groups Elemental Movement Dance Crew and Do Shakara African Dance both had tables at the S.A.I.L. fair. The Austin Arts Center has also recently posted many opportunities to audition for Spring dance productions, so check that out soon before any deadlines pass.

For every gifted performer our campus has to offer, there are a dozen organizational tasks that have to be accomplished before any event can occur. If you want to work hands-on in the arts but can’t seem to hold a beat or make a painting work, hone your managerial skills by joining the committees to bring film, music, and dance to Trinity. The Temple of Hip Hop, for example, hosts a number of hip hop culture events throughout the semester, and organizes the International Hip Hop festival each year. In a similar way, members of the Trinity Film Festival committee help curate and publicize films for Trinity’s annual cinema fest. The I-House has a comparable effort of their own: the I-Show, which showcases performance art from around the world.

In addition to these commissions, help shape the arts scene by joining The Mill, Trinity’s own art house. Enjoy studio space for painting or crafting, practicing and recording music, and hanging out and listening to records. The Mill plays host to some of the coolest concerts and funkiest parties on campus, and it’s a great place to meet new people. Come to a general body meeting at 6 p.m. on any Sunday to learn more.

If you don’t have the time to join any of these organizations, but care deeply about sharing what you think about Trinity’s events and culture, consider joining a writing and publication group: those represented at the S.A.I.L. fair included the Ivy Yearbook, Iron Poets, and our very own Trinity Tripod. The Tripod is seeking to expand the variety of voices we include in our writing and editing. Submissions of writing on any subject from any student (or faculty member) are welcomed and thoughtfully considered for publication. Please do not hesitate to get in touch with us if you have any interest in writing with us.