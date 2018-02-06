Trinity Title IX Coordinator Tim Dunn Says Goodbye

AMANDA MUCCIO ’18

SENIOR EDITOR

On Wednesday, Jan. 24, members of the Trinity College community gathered at St. Anthony’s Hall to celebrate outgoing Title IX coordinator Timothy Dunn. This Feb. 2018, Mr. Dunn will become the Title IX and bias harassment coordinator at Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota. A strong, welcome presence on campus, many were in attendance on Wednesday night in his honor. Since his arrival to Trinity in November of 2013, Dunn has largely contributed to a healthy campus environment and student culture in his respective roles.

“Timothy has had an immense impact not just for many, many students, but also alumni, parents, faculty, and staff alike,” said Director of Campus Life Initiatives and Social Houses Kathryn Wojcik. “His warm personality made Trinity a home for so many of us, and he was always willing to lend a listening ear or helping hand. To those of us who knew him, he wasn’t just a Greek Advisor or Title IX Coordinator. Timothy was also a genuine colleague, friend, and mentor – and one that will certainly be missed.”

Dunn has served the Trinity community in two distinct roles on campus, first as the associate director of student services for social houses (social, cultural, and Greek houses), and most recently as the college’s first full-time Title IX Coordinator – a position commissioned by President Berger-Sweeney in the fall of 2014. In these positions, Dunn continuously strived to better the lives of Trinity students. Among his many notable accomplishments, Dunn helped in the implementation of practices and policies for the Charter Committee of 2012, and also write and invoke the new Policy on Sexual Misconduct that went into effect in September 2016. As a result, Dunn generated a heightened awareness of extracurricular organizations and student opportunities, and also ensured a safe and equitable campus climate.

He will be succeeded by Venice Ross, associate director of human resources at the college, who has been named interim Title IX coordinator for Spring 2018; and also by three deputy Title IX coordinators: Kristen Noone, associate director of athletics and recreation, Wendy Vaillancourt, associate director of human resources, and Roberta Rogers, senior associate director for student success.

When asked to comment on his experience at Trinity, Dunn wrote the following: “Trinity embraced me and gave me the latitude to do my job and be successful. So, when I think about what made working at Trinity special, the one word that comes to mind is family. Careers must move forward and my ambitions are no secret. But, I am not leaving a job; I am not leaving a community; I am leaving my family. I am so honored to have been part of the journey for the students I’ve encountered and I am blessed to have you all as part of my story. I am going to miss Trinity. This has been a marvelous time and I am eternally grateful!”

As we begin a new semester, our community will reflect on Dunn’s campus-wide commitments, and latest success, and offer a resounding “thank you.”