Trinity Website to See Complete Overhaul this Summer

SABRINA SHU ’21 CONTRIBUTING WRITER

A more advanced and convenient Trinity College institutional website is coming in Aug. 2018. Trinity will incorporate a WordPress Content Management System (CMS), joining Williams College and other peer institutions, in a move away from “front-end user experience.” The decision to update the site was sparked by changing expectations of the Trinity communi- ty and the college’s new strategic vision. The website was last updated in Feb. 2011. Since then, Trinity community members have voiced demands for a quicker and easier-to-use website. In response to these demands, the school’s Digital Communications Department is working on a website that is accessible, has a modern aesthetic design, and is mobile-friendly.

The project is currently in its early stages. The website redesign team is working on content strategy alongside Fastspot, a Marketing Agency based in Baltimore. The team stated on their website that in order to be as successful as possible, “we would need to bring in a strategic partner who could conceive of, design, and develop a new institutional web presence that captures the vibrancy and exciting evolution of Trinity College.” According to a blog by the Office of Communications that details the project’s progress, Fastspot’s “deeply collaborative style melds strategy, design, and development into a fluid and iterative process that felt like a perfect for the project’s core web team.” Fastspot has experience in website design for colleges and universities. Past projects for the agency include designing the webpages of Yale University, Amherst College, and Bucknell University.