Women’s Track and Field Begin Winter Campaign

Trinity’s Women’s Track and Field team prepped for the upcoming season in Daytona Beach, Florida over the last few weeks of January and competed in the Embry Riddle Aeronautical University Indoor-Outdoor track and field challenge. The results proved the training trip was a success, and efforts carried through to the Springfield Massasoit Invitational, where Trinity impressed once again.

Trinity showed their depth and competitiveness starting with the 3,000-meter race as three runners placed in the top six. Feenstra '20 finished second in the 3,000-meter race with a time of 10:57.29. Following Feenstra, fellow runners Grace Harrison '20 and Nina Bourgeois '20 finished in fifth and sixth place. Julia Burdulis '21 was another bright spot for the Bantams, as she landed a second-place spot with a time of 3:19.12 in the 1,000-meter race. Just 1.83 seconds behind Burdulis was Sara Curtis '18, who finished in third place.

Shorter races also secured impressive times. Captain Briana Daley ’18 finished the mile run with an unbelievable time of 5:25.18, giving her a thirdplace spot, while Rachel Scheub ’20 contributed with an eighth-place spot in the 800-meter run. Anna Barnes ’19 came in fourth in the 600-meter run with a time of 1:38.24. Finishing off the races with the 200-meter dash, Emma Buckley ’21 and Katie Marlow-Benedick ’20 took sixth and eighth place. Closing the Challenge with field events, Abbey Allardi ’19 successfully cleared a height of 4’9” in the jumps, tying several others for third-place. Finally, Samantha March ’21 finished eighth in long jump and Charlotte Robbins ’20 came in eighth place in the discus throw.

At Springfield’s Massasoit Invitational, Trinity’s success continued as several runners placed in the top five in their events. Anna Barnes copped two first-place titles, one in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:20.99 and in the mile run where she finished more than five seconds ahead of her competitors. Following Barnes in the mile run, Lauren Barrett ’19, Sara Curtis, and Nina Bourgeois finished third, fourth, and fifth places respectively. Adding to the high finishes, Rachel Scheub and Caroline Sullivan ’19 placed second and third in the 1,000-meter run. Capping the distance races on a high note, the 3,000-meter run was taken over by Trinity as Briana Daley came in first place with a time of 10:43.50, closely followed by Feenstra, Grace Harrison ’20, and Hannah Ells ’18.

