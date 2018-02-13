Fan Favorite Into The Woods Returns to AAC in March

Bernadette Peters re- mains most inextricably entwined to the original production. Her portrayal of the witch who drives the majority of the play’s events has influenced later productions very deeply. Even acclaimed actress Meryl Streep’s take on the same role in the 2014 film version drew comparisons to the original Peters version.

Each new production brings its own interpretation of the show’s nuances. The doubling of certain characters, for example, can indicate a psychological duality that changes the subtext of the show. Regardless of the show’s comparative emotional depth, it has never left the spotlight of musical theater anywhere in the world.

Even at Trinity, the same show was performed relatively recently: Austin Arts Center was host to another production of Into The Woods in the fall of 2013.

The Trinity theater and dance department production of the show will be performed in the Goodwin Theater again this March 1-3, in a production directed by Julia Kiley.