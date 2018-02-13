FuelCell Energy Unit to be Installed Adjacent to Ferris

Trinity has recently installed a FuelCell energy unit on Crescent Street adjacent to Ferris Athletic Center. FuelCell Energy is a corporation which, according to their own website, “solves power generation challenges, cleanly, efficiently, and affordably.” FuelCell helps higher education insti- tutions reduce the emission of carbon, increase the a school’s sustainability, and offer predictable power. In a previous conversation with Newstimes, President and CEO of FuelCell Energy Chip Bottone added: “As numerous universities and colleges have demonstrated, fuel cells are an ideal solution for higher education to enhance energy resiliency in a clean and affordable manner.” Many other schools have chosen FuelCell as their partner in order to reduce the emission of carbon, including the University of California, Central Connecticut State University, California State University-San Bernardino, and San Francisco State University.

FuelCell signed an agreement with the Trinity College on May 22, 2017. This agreement will “install a 1.4-megawatt fuel cell power plant pro- jected to save the institution approximately 30 percent in annual energy costs.” By signing this contract, Trinity College has taken another step on toward its goal of relying solely on renewable sources for its energy needs.

Trinity has cited this move as evidence of their increasing progress in at- tending to environmental concerns. Vice President for Finance and Operations Dan Hitchell, in a press release, stated that “Trinity is committed to enhancing environmental awareness, responsibility, and sustainability throughout our College community and this on-site fuel cell power solution is a first step.”