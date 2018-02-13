SGA Collaborates with WGRAC for Women’s Month Events

The following Thursday is International Women’s Day, which will be commemorated by a celebration in the Terrace Rooms during Common Hour. On Tuesday, Mar. 20, Professor Serena Witzke from Wesleyan University will be holding a talk entitled, “A Woman or a Womb? Reproductive Legislation from Ancient Rome to Dystopian Future” in the Dangremond Family Commons in Hallden Hall, during Common Hour.

On Wednesday, Mar. 21 at 6:30pm, there will be “silent vigil” on Gates Quad featuring people wearing clothing from the “The Handmaids’ Tale.” At 7:00pm, a screening of Birthright: A War Story will be held in McCook Auditorium, which “examines the aggressive campaign to control reproductive healthcare in the Unit- ed States.” Afterwards, there will be a panel dis- cussion and reception.