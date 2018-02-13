Trinity in Barcelona Students Mugged

GILLIAN REINHARD ’20

EDITIOR-IN-CHIEF

Two Trinity students were mugged while studying abroad in Barcelona. The altercation occurred in the early hours of the morning of Jan. 7 and was preceded by an attempted mugging of a female student the night of Saturday, Jan. 6.

Two students currently studying abroad in Barcelona, who wish to remain anonymous, independently confirmed to the Tripod the events of the night. One of the students explained that the crime was “violent, not your average pickpocket, although no one was seriously injured.” The two male students took an approximately ten-minute walk from a beach nightclub to the dorms provided by the Trinity in Barcelona program early in the morning, and were approached by a man with a knife. Both students were robbed of their phones and contents of their wallets, and one of the students was allegedly assaulted.

Earlier in the night, between 8:00pm and 9:00pm, a female Trinity student walking alone was approached by two men about five minutes from the Universitat Pompeu Fabra (UPF) dorms. According to the students abroad who spoke to the Tripod, one of the men grabbed her from behind and placed a hand over her mouth, with the intention of stealing her phone, but gave up after not being able to find any possessions to take. The female student was unharmed.